SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont state trooper had a scary moment Thursday after an unsecured chair flew out of a pickup truck and sailed into the officer’s windshield. The Vermont State Police posted a video from the dash camera of Trooper Dylan LaMere. The trooper was traveling south on Interstate 89 in South Burlington when the chair was lifted by high winds and thrown from the back of the pickup into LaMere’s windshield.

