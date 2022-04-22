ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

20 Ways to Feel Less Lonely and More Connected

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoneliness is a biological warning signal that one is failing to meet a basic human need: connection. Studies show that performing acts of kindness can make a person feel happier and less lonely. Research shows people who start meditating for 20 minutes a day are significantly less lonely after...

Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
Inc.com

Are You an Introvert or an Extrovert? How to Know for Sure, Using Just One Question

It took me years to figure out the right answer to that question. For most of my life, I considered myself an extrovert. People told me I was a good communicator, I enjoyed spending time with others, and I was a pretty outgoing person. But once I started learning more about what extroversion (or extraversion) and introversion truly are, I came to a key realization:
CARL JUNG
psychologytoday.com

Been Forgetting Stuff? Why It's Happening So Frequently Now

Memory lapses are connected to both contextual and biological factors. Stress, depression, lack of sleep, and vitamin B12 deficiency are common culprits to forgetting. Frequent forgetting could be a serious concern requiring follow-up if the cognitive change significantly interferes with daily activities. I meant to write this post last week,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Improve Interpersonal Chemistry

Interpersonal chemistry is experienced when two people perceive their interactions as more than the total of their individual contributions. During an interaction, chemistry is more likely if the listener supports the speaker and expresses similar or compatible feelings or goals. The components of chemistry include positive feelings toward the other,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in 2022

Irrespective of how much you make in life, unless you have a life partner life seems incomplete. While you can work hard and make a career for yourself, love is something that will only come to you if the stars are aligned for you. Here are the zodiac signs who might get lucky in love this year:
LIFESTYLE
Mental Health
Health
Instagram
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
PsyPost

Narcissistic entitlement and vulnerability linked to maladaptive romantic relationship outcomes

Narcissism, a personality trait that is characterized by extreme self-centeredness, is a multi-dimensional trait. Of these dimensions, grandiosity, entitlement, and vulnerability may be especially relevant to romantic relationship outcomes. Research published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that higher entitlement and higher vulnerability (but not grandiosity) were associated with generally negative relationship outcomes such as increased perception of the availability of alternative partners and less overall relationship satisfaction, respectively.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

9 Zodiac Sign Compatibility Theories People Swear By

When the worlds of dating and astrology collide, you end up in the thorny land of sign compatibility, where astrologers attempt to make sweeping generalizations about which signs are meant to be together (and which are better off steering clear of each other). It goes without saying that compatibility is only formulaic to a point. You like who you like for a whole host of reasons, and it'd be silly to give your S.O.'s sign too much credit.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

