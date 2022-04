BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $421 million for Monday’s night’s drawing. The cash option is $252.1 million. This is the 30th drawing since the last winner was selected more than two months ago, back on February 14. Tickets cost $2 each and you can buy them up until 9:50 p.m. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11.

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO