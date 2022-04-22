ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 14:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Pickens WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Elevations above 2000 feet in Pickens, Dawson, Fannin and Gilmer Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Wilcox Bridge Lane floods just east of the Little Wabash River near the gage location. Blueflower Lane southeast of the gage begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Saturday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 18.3 Sat 7 pm CDT 16.1 13.4 11.3
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anderson; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall will continue through sunrise Monday across portions of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, with a decrease in coverage from west to east expected. Additional rainfall amounts should remain fairly light. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 808.0 feet, Storm sewer valve at Reach 3 (north cemetery) is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 806.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 806.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 808.0 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 555 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY, POLK AND SCOTT COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT Monday for portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST, CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NEWTON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT Monday for portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Danger Possible Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Refreeze of wet surfaces and snow on roadways. Plan on very slick and icy road conditions that will impact travel through mid-morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical Fire Danger Possible Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 30.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR

