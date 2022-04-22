High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
