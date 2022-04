Nick Emerson and Devyn Rocker won a state A basketball championship as teammates 11 years ago for Columbia Falls. Today, they’re working together again as physical therapists at Berube Physical Therapy in Columbia Falls. Emerson joined Berube about two years ago and is the director of the Columbia Falls clinic. Rocker joined the office in August. They played sports together throughout their youths, culminating in a state A basketball championship for the Wildcats in March 2011. Emerson was the point guard and scored 26 in the championship against Dillon, where the Cats won 55-43 over longtime rival Dillon. Rocker was the three guard and...

