High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO