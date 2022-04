Tottenham Hotspur traveled across town to newly promoted Brentford on Saturday, and the Bees gave them all they could handle. Christian Eriksen played well, which is good, but pretty much nobody on Tottenham’s team did. The final score was 0-0, which doesn’t really tell the story — Spurs ended without a shot on target for the second straight match and were fortunate not to lose after Harry Kane cleared a ball off the line and Ivan Toney plonked a late shot off the post.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO