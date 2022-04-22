ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

North Carolina 14-year-old dies after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old died after being rescued on April 15 from the ocean in Myrtle Beach , according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Andrea Renee Brown, 14, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was pulled out of the water near 74th Avenue North, according to the coroner’s office. Brown died Monday at MUSC after being transferred from Grand Strand Medical Center.

Brown was swimming with family members at the time, according to the coroner’s office.

According to an o nline obituary , a funeral for Brown will be held Saturday in Clayton, North Carolina.

Comments / 18

Big D.
2d ago

Prayers for the family right now they really need all the prayers, I ask in the name of Jesus to burden the family from this tragedy that's put up in them I ask in the name of Jesus.

Reply(3)
15
Lynnette Jordan
2d ago

Prayers for the family and friends as they cope with their loss!!

Reply
10
