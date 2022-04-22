ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Brophy murder trial postponed due to COVID exposure

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The murder trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy has been placed on a brief pause due to a COVID-19 exposure in the courtroom.

Oregon-based romance novelist Nancy Brophy is accused of killing her husband chef Daniel Brophy at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018. She was arrested for Daniel’s murder in September 2018, and her trial began on April 4.

After the prosecution rested its case Thursday, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Ramras announced the trial would take a brief break for pacing and resume with the start of the defense’s case Wednesday Morning, April 27.

However in a message Friday, the court’s public information analyst informed the media that the trial would take an even longer hiatus after a person in the courtroom tested positive for the virus.

“The court has been notified that someone involved in the trial, who was in the courtroom, has tested positive for COVID,” stated Rachel McCarthy, Public Information Analyst for the Multnomah Circuit Court.

The trial is now expected to resume Monday, May 2 at 9:00 a.m.

KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will continue to follow this developing story and broadcast the trial live.

PORTLAND, OR
