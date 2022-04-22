Celebs Who’ve Been Host and Musical Guest on the Same ‘SNL’ Episode: Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez and More

Pulling off double duty! Being asked to host or perform on an episode of Saturday Night Live is a big deal in and of itself —but even more so when a talented star gets the chance to do both in one night .

Harry Styles joined the impressive club in November 2019, making fans laugh in several sketches before crooning his hit songs “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar” for the Studio 8H crowd.

“It is so great to be here hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time. I’m so excited to be here as more than just a musical guest , [it] feels amazing,” the England native — who previously performed on the NBC show four times — gushed in his monologue. “It feels like when you find out someone likes you as more than just a friend. Saturday Night Live and I have taken things to the next level and just like all my serious relationships, we’re all gonna spend one incredible night together, and then we’ll never see each other again.”

While Styles insisted that music was his No. 1 priority, he still had room for busting out his comedy chops , spending time with loved ones and having great hair.

“I love being here at SNL . It has so much history,” Styles — who has been dating Olivia Wilde since January 2021 — continued in his opening remarks. “I’ve learned so much this week. … We’ve got a great show, so stick around!”

Jennifer Lopez , for her part, has pulled double duty on the illustrious comedy series twice: once in February 2001 and again in February 2010. During the Hustlers star’s hosting debut, she even donned her famous green Versace dress — which she later rewore for her December 2019 SNL return .

“Jennifer Lopez! That’s a level of stardom that’s like — it’s not like Jesus but maybe like one of the apostles,” SNL cast member Kate McKinnon recalled of working alongside the New York native during a December 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . “I walked in [to the bathroom] and was like, ‘Hey how are ya?’ and I went into a stall and sat down and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, no! Now I have to pee in front of Jennifer Lopez, this is awful!’”

Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) was excited to step out of her musical comfort zone and tackle comedy during an April 2022 episode of SNL , in addition to belting out her singles “Special” and “About Damn Time.” She even introduced her first song before passing the task to her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson , for her musical encore.

“I know it’s shocking that I’m nervous because I’m the one who said, ‘I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch,’” the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star said in her monologue . “Well, to be completely honest, I’m really like 50 percent ‘that bitch,’ 10 percent ‘boss bitch’ and 40 percent ‘flute playing, band nerd bitch.’ But I’m thrilled to be hosting this particular episode, especially because I do love tonight’s musical guest: Me!”

Scroll below for a look back at which stars have been both the SNL host and musical guest during the same episode: