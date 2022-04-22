ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration for Atascadero Summer Youth Basketball Program Now Open

The coed summer league is open to kindergarteners through 12th graders

ATASCADERO — Summer basketball is returning to Atascadero. The coed summer league is for boys and girls in a non-competitive setting. Open to kindergarteners through 12th graders and for any skill level. The program stresses the importance of individual skill development, teamwork, positive attitudes, and, most of all, fun.

The League will start Monday, June 13, with two weeks of Skills/Practices, where players will have the opportunity to work with and learn from experienced players and coaches. After the Skills/Practice weeks, the players will have games twice a week. This will give the inexperienced players the opportunity to learn the gameplay structure while the more experienced players get to continue improving their skills in actual gameplay. For the younger players, they will take the time to break it down for them, with all staff working together to be sure the players are building up a good understanding of the rules and structure of gameplay.

This program will run from June 13 through July 28.

Times will be based on the availability of their volunteer coaches and practice space. Schedules will be set for either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, with the possibility of a game on Fridays. Summer weekends will be kept free.

Volunteer Coaches and Sponsors are needed for this program.

Registration ends on June 3.

Follow the link to the City’s Youth Basketball Page for registration: atascadero.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&catid=2&id=734

For more information, contact the Recreation Team at (805) 470-3360 or via email llopez@atascadero.org

