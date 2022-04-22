ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

English as Second Language course returning to Terrebonne Parish Library

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re interested in improving your English, Terrebonne Parish Library is offering an English as Second Language course at...

Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nearly 1,600 books facing book bans nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More states are challenging or banning certain books in schools and universities nationwide. The American Library Association (ALA) says these books are typically about racial equity, have minorities as protagonists, or address LGBTQ+ issues. Some members of Congress are reviewing how this effort at the state...
MEMPHIS, TN
WDTN

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday posted four pages of examples from math textbooks that have been banned from classrooms citing “prohibited topics” such as “references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,” according to multiple reports.
EDUCATION
Wayness Tamm

Book Review — Speed Mathematics by Bill Handley

Learn how to do basic math fast and easily. Speed Mathematics by Bill Handley is one of the better books on fast basic arithmetic. Handley has a variety of novel tricks to make addition, subtraction, division and multiplication much simpler, which makes it possible to do many problems in your head. The methods are much more enjoyable and easier than the conventional methods taught in most schools.
Tampa Bay Times

Teach your kids to think critically | Letters

There is so much worry about perceived indoctrination of our kids by agenda-laden teachers, math books, CNN, etc. The solution is easy: teaching your kids to think critically serves them well. We always encouraged our kids to think critically, question everything and see if any idea seems reasonable. Rather than trying to shield kids from subjects such as slavery (and societies’ role in its historical effects even today) or any one of a dozen ideas, I encourage parents to have their kids seek out information from many sources. Our kids should learn about capitalism, socialism, Marxism, comparative religions, slavery and feminist issues, to name just a few. Teach them how to analyze what they are learning and form their own opinions. Those lessons will last a lifetime so they may analyze when something doesn’t pass the “sniff test.”
KIDS

