GALLERY: FL Dept of Ed releases examples of ‘prohibited content’ after 54 math textbooks rejected

Gov. Ron DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis announced changes to higher education policies in the state on Tuesday during a news conference in The Villages. (WFTV.com News Staff)

The Florida Department of Education has provided four examples of content from 54 math textbooks that have been rejected by the state.

According to the DOE, the textbooks span kindergarten through 12th grade and some include references to Critical Race Theory, which Governor Ron DeSantis banned from classrooms last year.

Here’s one example:

“What? Me? Racist? More than 2 million people have tested their racial prejudice using an online version of the Implicit Association Test... in this section’s Exercise Set you will be working with models that measure bias.”

©2022 Cox Media Group