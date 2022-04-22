Free community meal offered at Pandora UMC

A Logan Square church has been running a secret restaurant, and now, it’s open to everyone. Saint Emeric has been operating in secret for the last three years, tucked away in the halls of a decades-old building. Known only through word of mouth, the venue has been hosting dinners and private events galore– but only those in the know can score a ticket. The menu is curated by executive chef Eric Brown, and the decor is appropriately gothic and moody. Saint Emeric is also been known to bring on guest chefs for a short time or as an in house residency.

LOGAN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO