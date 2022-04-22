ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandora, OH

Free community meal offered at Pandora UMC

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANDORA — Pandora United Methodist Church will host a free community...

www.limaohio.com

Related
Lima News

West Ohio Food Bank distributes food

LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima. The limit is one event per person, per month. Pre-registration is required. Call 419-222-7946 with questions.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Artspace/Lima to hold BBQ fundraiser

LIMA — Artspace/Lima will hold a BBQ dinner fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Artspace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima. Drive through Cherry Alley to pick up dinners. Each $10 BBQ dinner includes a quarter chicken or pulled pork sandwich and sides prepared by Fat Kid...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Fundraiser dinner to benefit local veterans

LIMA — The VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary will be hosting a dinner open to the public that consists of broasted pork chop, vegetable, salad and dessert starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 at VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Tickets are $10 per person. Carry outs...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

LaFayette church to begin GriefShare meetings

LAFAYETTE — Zion Lutheran Church will hold GriefShare meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 27 and running through Wednesday, July 20 at the church, 101 E. Main St., LaFayette. There is a $15 registration. For details, call Steve Maki at 419-643-8450.
LAFAYETTE, OH
Lima News

Sale to benefit Clothes & More Pantry

HARROD — A spring barn sale and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at County Line Church, 4227 N. Hardin Road, Harrod. Proceeds help support the church’s Clothes & More Pantry. For details on renting a booth, call 419-649-5364, or email [email protected]
HARROD, OH
Lima News

New Hope celebrates 60 years in ministry

LIMA — During its traditional Sunday morning worship service, Pastor David E. Kelly acknowledged several individuals who have been members of the church since the year of its dedication 60 years ago. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church has remained at its same location at 328 E. Fourth St. in...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Healthy Kids Day comes to Lima

LIMA — The YMCA will offer “Healthy Kids Day” free to the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a family swim from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 30 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. Locally, Healthy Kids...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

All ages celebrate Earth Day in Lima

LIMA — For over 20 years, the public has gathered in Faurot Park to celebrate Earth Day thanks to the nonprofit Earth Day Awareness Lima, along with their corporate and government partners. The partners included Northwest Ohio Solid Waste, Butterfly Love, Husky Energy, Nutrien, the Allen Soil and Water...
LIMA, OH
Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
RESTAURANTS
Lima News

Gathering spaces are large in the Eldon home

Framed posts, brick veneer and painted shutters give a traditional look to the otherwise contemporary Eldon. This four-bedroom home is well-suited for a family with children. Gathering spaces are large, and the owners’ suite is isolated from secondary bedrooms. Entering, you step right into the vaulted great room. Centrally...
HOME & GARDEN
Secret Chicago

A Secret Restaurant In An 1880s Church Is Now Open To The Public

A Logan Square church has been running a secret restaurant, and now, it’s open to everyone. Saint Emeric has been operating in secret for the last three years, tucked away in the halls of a decades-old building. Known only through word of mouth, the venue has been hosting dinners and private events galore– but only those in the know can score a ticket. The menu is curated by executive chef Eric Brown, and the decor is appropriately gothic and moody. Saint Emeric is also been known to bring on guest chefs for a short time or as an in house residency.
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
The Guardian

Welcome to April’s Observer Food Monthly

There is the most heartwarming story in this issue of OFM. It involves the 17-year-old Kitty Tait and her father Al who together run the Orange Bakery in the tiny town of Watlington in the Chilterns. It is far more than the story of an obsession with bread but, more crucially, one of recovery and healing. “Everyone should have a bed in their kitchen,” writes Kitty.
RECIPES
Lima News

Riverside offers children’s art program

WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima YMCA will offer classes to melt away chronic pain

LIMA — The Lima Family YMCA will offer a four-week session of the MELT Method hand/foot at 9 a.m. on Saturdays, beginning Saturday, April 30 at 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. MELT Method may offer help to those suffering from chronic pain by enhancing athletic performance, preventing injury, and enhancing post-workout recovery. Once learned, it can be done in as little as 10 minues per day at home. The MELT hand and foot class we will be using soft and firm balls in two sizes to rehydrate the connective tissue and stimulate the nervous system.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

A. Gene and Patricia Noykos

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Mr. and Mrs. A. Gene Noykos are celebrating 66 years of marriage with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Wayne-Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, New Hampshire, Ohio. Noykos and the former Patricia Arnold were married April 26, 1956, at First Methodist...
NEW HAMPSHIRE, OH
Taste Of Home

A 7-Day Meal Plan for The Week of The 4th of July

Celebrate Independence Day all week with these classic recipes. Start the week with hot dogs and end the week with baby-back ribs. For these nifty foil packs, small hands make quick work of topping potato wedges with a hot dog, onions and cheese. —Kelly Westphal, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. 2...
RECIPES
Lima News

Susie Jane and Dick Edward Beggs Jr.

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
LIMA, OH

