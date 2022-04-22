Free community meal offered at Pandora UMC

LIMA — The Lima Family YMCA will offer a four-week session of the MELT Method hand/foot at 9 a.m. on Saturdays, beginning Saturday, April 30 at 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. MELT Method may offer help to those suffering from chronic pain by enhancing athletic performance, preventing injury, and enhancing post-workout recovery. Once learned, it can be done in as little as 10 minues per day at home. The MELT hand and foot class we will be using soft and firm balls in two sizes to rehydrate the connective tissue and stimulate the nervous system.
