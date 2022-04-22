ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howland, ME

Man charged after scuffle with police at Howland motel

By Chelsea Simeon
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing several charges after he was accused of fighting with police officers who were investigating an incident at the Capri Motel on E. Market Street.

Wednesday afternoon, a manager at the motel told police that she was investigating a complaint of smoke coming from one of the rooms when the tenant inside that room forced her inside and locked the door.

Online relationship ends in car, cash and Rolex theft

She said she started screaming and banging on the wall until a neighbor forced entry into the room and got her out.

An officer questioned the man staying in the room, William McCawley, and reported that his eyes were wide and what he was saying wasn’t making any sense.

The officer tried to detain McCawley during the investigation and reported that McCawley started throwing punches, according to a police report.

Another officer who reported seeing the scuffle tried to assist and later hit McCawley with a stun gun after reporting that he refused to obey commands.

According to the report, McCawley then started kicking officers as he lay on the floor. The office hit him with the stun gun two more times during a scuffle in which McCawley continued hitting and kicking, the report stated.

Crews took McCawley to the hospital, and he was later taken to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of kidnapping, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Thursday.

