Los Angeles, CA

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating Clifton Powell Jr.: 5 Things to Know About the Former Basketball Star

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

A new First Boyfriend? After transferring to the University of Southern California, Sasha Obama is reportedly dating writer and director Clifton Powell Jr .

The former first daughter , 20, was first spotted with the UC Santa Barbara alum, 24, on Wednesday, April 20, while out on a walk in Los Angeles, per The Daily Mail . Though the pair didn't show any PDA during their outing, they were photographed smiling at one another and heading off in the same car after their walk.

Just one day before the duo was first linked to one another, Michelle Obama teased that both of her daughters were dating during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . "They loved the Jonas Brothers . Now they are bringing grown men home," the Becoming author, 58, joked on the Tuesday, April 19 episode. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives. They have grown up right before our very eyes ."

The former First Lady also reflected on quarantining with both of her daughters at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time," Michelle explained. "Because being with them as adults, it's fun! I love them at every age. ... They are doing well and they are just amazing young women."

Sasha isn't the only one who comes from a prominent family. Powell is the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr. , who has appeared in films like Ray , Rush Hour and the Tupac biopic, All Eyez on Me . The father and son duo have also worked on several projects together, including a film that the younger Powell co-wrote.

"In the writers room with my Son Clifton Powell Jr," the actor, 66, wrote via Instagram in February 2020. "What an Amazing Feeling when you can hire your son as a writer to work on your [next] movie project. There is nothing more rewarding as a Father and as a Man."

The Obamas have yet to reveal how they feel about Sasha's potential new boyfriend, but they have given 23-year-old Malia and her partner their seal of approval. In December 2020, Barack Obama revealed the family were joined by their elder daughter's boyfriend, Rory Farquharson , for part of their time in quarantine. (The couple met in 2017 while studying at Harvard .)

"I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us," he said during an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" at the time. "Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades."

The 44th president, 60, continued: "He's British ... wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid."

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Sasha's new relationship with Powell Jr.:

Comments / 22

Jennifer Smith
2d ago

Date and love whoever you want. You are smart and beautiful and should live your best life. We all need to live out best life in our own status.

Reply
4
Too Blessed
2d ago

Seems like everyone who commented cares, if they didn't, they wouldn't have taken the time to comment

Reply
6
Rick Loera
2d ago

I can finally take a deep breath and rest easily knowing that Sasha Obama is dating some guy. I can't believe this is news. No I didn't read the article, just saw the headline and did a head shake.

Reply
2
Related
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Essence

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
