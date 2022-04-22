ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent Clarifies Comments About James Kennedy’s Girlfriend as ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Weighs In on Meeting Ally Lewber

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago

No shade intended! Lala Kent clarified her comments about meeting James Kennedy ’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber , during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I didn't call her forgettable. I said I didn't remember a lot of our interaction and I think that's because it was so fast,” the Give Them Lala author, 31, told Us at Lisa Vanderpump’s new Vanderpump à Paris restaurant in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 21. “So I feel badly that it came across that way because that's not how I meant it.”

Earlier this month, Kent was asked about Lewber during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I met her once. I don’t remember it well,” she told the host, who pointed out that she is sober. Kent responded, “And I’m sober, so …”

In Vegas on Thursday, meanwhile, Kent only had nice things to say about Kennedy’s girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9CVK_0fHNCKt800
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber Courtesy of James Kennedy/Instagram

“She was really kind when I met her. I only met her once, and the thing is, James even knows — he's our little crazy friend that we love so much — he has a good picker,” she told Us . “He picks really sweet girls.”

Us confirmed in March that Kennedy was dating Lewber following his broken engagement to Raquel Leviss . The DJ’s rep told Us at the time that the pair had “been dating for a few months.”

Kent noted to Us on Thursday that things will be different for several relationships if Vanderpump Rules returns for season 10, as Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney split several months after Kennedy and Leviss.

“Obviously, with Katie, it won't be weird because that's my ride or die so I'm down for her no matter what. With James and Raquel, that'll be a different dynamic,” Kent, who split from fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021, explained. “I don't know. I guess we'll see what happens.”

Scroll through for more from the cast from Thursday’s event:

