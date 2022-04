TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum is throwing an Extras Extravaganza celebration on Saturday.

Over 40 film extras from “The Outsiders” will gather at the Outsiders House near East Admiral and North Utica to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.

They will watch the movie on the lawn of the house.

Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 6 p.m.

