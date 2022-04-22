ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays...

www.mlive.com

