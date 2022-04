As I said last year, when Leadfoot Brewing in Chicopee first made this beer, this column is personal to me. Once again, Leadfoot will brew Summer Setter Ale, a summer wheat beer, in honor of my great-nephew Justin Lingenberg, who died of brain cancer in 2019. Justin was a great volleyball player, thus the name of the beer. Leadfoot will hold a release party for the beer on May 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

