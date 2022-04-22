ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard book sale May 6 and 7

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
 4 days ago

WILLARD — The Friends of the Willard Memorial Library are holding a book sale at the Willard library annex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7.

All sales by donation.

On sale gently used/new books by your favorite authors and new favorites — craft books, gardening, children’s, mysteries, suspense and fantasy, love and romance.

All of these and more. Fill your bags, fill your totes, fill your trucks. Fill your hearts and fill your minds.

