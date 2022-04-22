ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Taste Test: Peyton Manning’s Newest Sweetens Cove Bourbon Is a Satisfying Daily Drinker

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYXRz_0fHNBpm600

Click here to read the full article.

Celebrity spirits brands tend to fall into two categories: blatantly lame money-making opportunities that sometimes cross over into cultural appropriation (particularly when it comes to tequila and mezcal), or good faith efforts that actually result in a quality product. When I first heard about Sweetens Cove a few years back, I rolled my eyes assuming it was another celeb dalliance. But this whiskey brand has proven its worth, releasing some tasty, if expensive and difficult to acquire, bottles. The new Kennessee expression is an effort to change course a bit and make the whiskey more readily available.

Sweetens Cove, named after a Tennessee golf course, counts several sports world celebrities as backers, including Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick. Along with their partner investors, they launched this new bourbon brand in 2020, with a second limited release arriving a year later. The real star power behind the whiskey, however, is blender Marianne Eaves. She has a lengthy resume in the whiskey industry, which includes a stint at Castle & Key in Kentucky and her Eaves Blind collection of single barrel releases from various distilleries. Her newest effort, Kennessee, is a blend of Kentucky and Tennessee bourbons that was finished by submerging toasted sugar maple wood spirals in the liquid to impart some extra flavor, and is bottled at 110.7 proof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRbzm_0fHNBpm600

The narrative is that there’s a rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee bourbon and this whiskey brings the two together—but that’s more of a marketing story than anything else. True, there’s a debate about whether or not Tennessee whiskey is technically bourbon (the defining step for Volunteer State whiskey is the Lincoln County Process, in which the unaged spirit is filtered through charcoal before barreling). But that’s a moot point here because the blend consists of bourbon that has not been charcoal filtered.

According to co-founder Mark Rivers, Eaves selected and blended 200 barrels for this initial release. While he won’t reveal the exact mash bill, he tells Robb Report that the Kentucky whiskey has a bit more rye than its Tennessee counterpart.

The nose is a bit hot but not displeasing, with notes of cherry, orange and cinnamon that greet you on the first whiff. The palate is satisfying, with familiar flavors of brown sugar, caramel, nutmeg, black pepper and a dash of vanilla that pops out. This is a very straightforward, classic bourbon palate, which seems to be the point here. There is no age statement on the bottle, but it tastes like a well-aged bourbon, suggesting there’s nothing too young or too old in the blend.

It’s worth noting that blending bourbon from these two states is not a novel idea—after all, Barrell Craft Spirits has been doing this for years now to great acclaim. Still, this is a good whiskey that stands apart from previous Sweetens Cove releases, which makes us all the more grateful for its availability. It can be really frustrating for whiskey fans to read about bottles they’ll never get their hands on, and hopefully that won’t be the case here. Kennessee is priced to sell at $60 per bottle. Sweetens Cove will continue to release more of its excellent limited-edition, high-priced bottles in the years to come. But this is one that you don’t have to save for a special occasion, and you shouldn’t be afraid to use in a cocktail.

Score: 84


Buy Now: $60

What Our Score Means

  • 100: Worth trading your first born for
  • 95 – 99 In the Pantheon: A trophy for the cabinet
  • 90 – 94 Great: An excited nod from friends when you pour them a dram
  • 85 – 89 Very Good: Delicious enough to buy, but not quite special enough to chase on the secondary market
  • 80 – 84 Good: More of your everyday drinker, solid and reliable
  • Below 80 It’s alright: Honestly, we probably won’t waste your time and ours with this

Every week Jonah Flicker tastes the most buzzworthy and interesting whiskeys in the world. Check back each Friday for his latest review .

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Robb Report

‘It Was a Ship of Dreams’: Why the ‘Titanic’ Still Piques the World’s Imagination 110 Years After Sinking

Click here to read the full article. Around 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912, the world’s largest luxury steamship Titanic struck an iceberg, creating a 300-foot-long gash along the lower section of its hull, causing it to take on water. Over the next three hours, the 883-foot behemoth, dubbed “unsinkable” before its maiden voyage, sank. Of the more than 2,240 passengers and crew, or “souls,” as they were referred to by the shipping line, more than 1,500 lost their lives in the early hours of April 15, mostly by drowning in the frigid north Atlantic waters. The sinking of the Titanic is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mashed

The Best Cocktails For Spring, According To A Bar Manager

Some define spring cuisine based on iconic flavors of the season. Taste of Home lists classic combinations of lavender and lemon, strawberry and rhubarb, and lemon and blueberry as classic pairs that embody the return of warmer weather. Mixologists have also spun some of these combinations into drinks, creating a number of signature cocktails over the years that celebrate the return of the season. According to Town & Country Magazine, bartenders have thought up craft cocktails that mix together rose water and tequila, mezcal and pineapple, bourbon and peach liqueur, and much more.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
InsideHook

The 5 Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now

Is it the whiskey you associate with the “lower-middle shelf”? Should these bottles be “interesting enough to sip neat, versatile enough to mix in cocktails, and cheap enough to splash in a pan of caramelized onions”? Or, is it what noted whiskey guru Fred Minnick suggests, that “these are bourbons you can actually buy in your local liquor store.”
DRINKS
Cuisine Noir Magazine

The Black Heritage of Kentucky’s Bourbon

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience |Photo credit: Marty Pearl for LCVB. Recently, the City of Louisville pulled together a dynamic team from various museums, services, and skillsets to establish lessons in Black heritage called The Unfiltered Truth Collection. Included is the history of bourbon explained through The Ideal Bartender Experience at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and Black Americans in Bourbon at the Frazier History Museum. While in attendance, one of the main facts visitors learn is the secret to good bourbon—water.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Salon

9 best barbecue sauce brands, from Kansas City-style to Alabama White

Nothing gets me craving sticky barbecue sauce-coated chicken thighs or pulled pork like a warm evening. There's just something about the heat — maybe it's the near-constant earthy aroma of other grills at work — that screams "slather everything in barbecue sauce"! And it's a year-round favorite, too — barbecue is just as much of a welcome addition to a Super Bowl spread as it is a summer cookout. Apparently, other food writers and chefs think so too, so I asked some to tell me about their favorites.
FOOD & DRINKS
Spotlight News

Food: Cowboy Cookies

Pecans are tasty offerings that are ideal in both savory dishes and desserts. Like fruits of other members of the hickory genus of trees, pecans are not truly nuts, but […]
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Peyton Manning
Robb Report

Break Out the Popcorn! This New 9-Person Sub Brings Insanely Cinematic Views to Underwater Exploration

Click here to read the full article. The nexus between us and the ocean could soon be a little stronger thanks to U-Boat Worx. The Dutch outfit, which specializes in private and commercial submersibles, has just unveiled a new series of subs designed to take intrepid explorers some 650 feet below the surface of the sea. Titled Nexus, the new line comprises a nine-person flagship and a smaller, lighter seven-seat model. The pair are each equipped with a 62 kWh battery that allows them to run for up to 18 hours straight and dive up to 10 times a day. This means...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Genesis’s Redesigned X Concept Is an Ultra-Sleek Shooting Brake for the Electric Age

Click here to read the full article. Genesis’s X Concept is evolving before our eyes. The South Korean marque unveiled a redesigned version of last year’s concept, dubbed the X Speedium Coupe, on Wednesday. The new car is an attempt to push the luxury brand’s design language forward as it begins to embrace electrification across its lineup. The X Speedium Coupe is quite the stylistic leap forward from the original X Concept. The biggest difference is the roofline, which now extends to the rear of the car and tapers into a duckbill spoiler. The change gives the two-door a completely new profile...
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: This One-Person eVTOL Floats Above the Tuscan Hillside Like a Flying Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Count us among those excited for Jetson’s One eVTOL.  The Swedish start-up, which shares a name with the ’60s-era cartoon character, has just shared a video of its Star Wars landspeeder-like personal aircraft flying over the hills in Tuscany. All along, Jetson has stressed that it was building an accessible vehicle that would fun for just about anyone to pilot. Based on the new clip it looks like they’ve accomplished just that. The video, which runs just shy of two minutes, was uploaded to the company’s YouTube account earlier this week. In it, you can see...
CARS
Robb Report

The Last Learjet Has Departed, and Bombardier Starts Making Military Jets in Wichita

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, the first Learjet 23 rolled out of the company’s manufacturing plant in Wichita, and on March 28, the last, a Learjet 75, emerged from that same facility in Kansas. On Wednesday, Learjet’s parent, Bombardier, announced that the site would become the company’s US headquarters as well as an expanded service center, flight testing and engineering facility and home to the new Bombardier Defense group. Roughly 1,300 of the 1,500 employees have been retained and the company said it is hiring. Bombardier has vowed to support the more than 2,000 Learjets still flying...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Tennessee Whiskey#Food Drink#Kennessee#Castle Key#Eaves Blind
Robb Report

What One Restaurant’s $1,000 King Crab Reveals About Downtown Dallas’s Hot Dining Scene

Click here to read the full article. The $1,000 king crab feast at Monarch in Dallas comes with a show, but maybe not the one you expect. At many high-end restaurants, including Angler in San Francisco (where the menu once featured a $1,540 king crab that had eaten 27 spot prawns that were unfortunate enough to have shared a tank with the predator) and Chinese banquet spots around the country, there are fish tanks where you can see and photograph wriggling crabs. At the seafood-focused Water Grill, which has grand outposts in Southern California and Las Vegas, guests have even been...
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

This $9.5 Million South Florida Equestrian Compound Comes With Its Own Soccer Pitch

Click here to read the full article. This 7.5-acre estate in Southwest Ranches, Florida, perched on the eastern edge of the everglades near Fort Lauderdale, is just as outdoor-centric as it is design-focused. Located at 6201 Melaleuca Road, the 5,183-square-foot residence is covered in wisteria and ivy and reminiscent of a country estate. Inside, however, the home boasts a stunning, modern design fusing natural woods and stones with steel and glass elements. The floors connect via an incredible floating glass staircase, which makes the home feel like a jewel box, while an open concept floor plan creates a spacious environment. There are...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
Robb Report

Bentley Is Restoring the First-Ever T-Series Saloon, and It’ll Be Ready Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes, the only people to trust with a restoration job are those that built the thing in the first place. Bentley is currently hard at work bringing the original T-Series sedan back to life, according to a press release. And now, six years after the process initially began, the end is finally in sight. The Shell Grey-over-blue car was the first T-Series to roll off its assembly line on September 28, 1965. The direct successor to the S-Type would make its official debut the next week at the Paris Motor Show and was a radical...
CARS
Robb Report

This Painstakingly Restored 1960 Porsche Outlaw Is Now Up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you consider modding a vintage Porsche automotive sacrilege, the Outlaw up for sale on O’Kane Lavers is one beautiful sinner. The custom coupé, which is asking roughly $234,000 (€215,000), is a far cry from a factory classic and packs loads of attitude. It comes with a cracking backstory, too. The 1960 356B was delivered new to an American soldier based in Roswell, New Mexico, who later relocated to Connecticut. After the owner died, the car remained in a barn until it was eventually rediscovered in 2017. With just 27,255 miles on the dial, which...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Spirits Entrepreneur Brett Berish on Classic Cars, His ’88 Defender and the Watch He Got From Rick Ross

Click here to read the full article. As president and CEO of Sovereign Brands, Brett Berish has created a slate of fast-growing wine and liquor labels known for their slick packaging and celebrity imbibers (and in some cases, buyers—in 2014, Jay-Z purchased Armand de Brignac Champagne, aka Ace of Spades, from Sovereign Brands for an undisclosed amount). The family-owned wine and spirits company, which Berish founded in 1999, is today responsible for such potables as Luc Belaire French sparkling wine, Bumbu rum and McQueen and the Violet Fog gin. But for all the gregarious, party-hard vibes his business provides—Luc Belaire...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Are Joining a Bid to Buy the Chelsea Football Club From Roman Abramovich

Click here to read the full article. One of the groups trying to buy Chelsea Football Club just added some serious star power to its roster. Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy the successful Premier League soccer team, according to The Guardian. The consortium is hoping to acquire the six-time English champions after the team was put up for sale by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich last month. The tennis and racing legends are the latest additions to the group led by Broughton, who used to be the chairman of Liverpool. Other members include World Athletics president...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Robb Report

One of the World’s Best Collections of Wine Books Is Going on Sale for $2 Million Later This Month

Click here to read the full article. New York-based wine and rare book lovers both have something special to look forward to this month. Oenophiles will want to make a point of swinging by Ben Kinmont Bookseller’s table at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair (NYIABF) later in April. That’s because the exhibitor will be selling the Thackrey Library, which is generally considered to be the greatest privately-owned collection of wine books in the United States. The collection was put together by wine maker Sean Thackrey and consists of more than 700 books and manuscripts about vino, according to a press...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

This Restored 1972 Series 1 Range Rover Is Part of SUV History, and It’s up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. Before the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, there was the Franz Albert-tuned 1972 Range Rover V210. And now an extremely rare example of the 50-year-old off-roader with a heavily upgraded powertrain is up for sale though exotic car dealer Solihull’s. The Series 1 Range Rover was a pretty capable off-roader when it went on sale back in 1971. Still, Albert saw room for improvement—specifically under the hood. The master tuner didn’t replace the SUV’s 3.5-liter V-8, but he did give it some help, including a specially developed Type 660...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy