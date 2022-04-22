ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

BOOR: Farmers seeing aphids in alfalfa fields

Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kansas State University crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth said he has received numerous calls from farmers who are already seeing cowpea and pea aphids in their alfalfa fields. The aphids, he said, are probably in every field in Kansas, but “we usually do not see this many of them this...

