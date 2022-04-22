BOOR: Farmers seeing aphids in alfalfa fields

As of April 19, the Drought Monitor map is showing worsening drought for the western half of the state. The bullseye of extreme drought in eastern Barton County is expanding in Barton, Stafford and northeastward. The six to ten-day outlook (April 26 to 30) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (April 28 to May 4) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above temperatures and near normal precipitation. Even with normal precipitation, the drought conditions aren’t going anywhere. Today, we know about the inflation for many of the things we buy, supply chain issues, and so on. You have likely heard of many employers having difficulty finding jobs, especially in service industries. Today, let’s briefly discuss the significant challenges for employers in agricultural industries and the employment opportunity it presents to the public.

