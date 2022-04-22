I’m a cleaning expert and my cheat’s spring clean will have your home sparkling in less than two hours

KEEPING your house clean and tidy is a necessity not all of us want or have time to do.

But don't stress, this cheat's step-by-step guide to spring cleaning will have your house clean in no time.

The cleaning experts have come up with a step-by-step guide to get your house clean in just two hours Credit: Getty

The cleaning experts have come up with a genius two-hour guide to get your house clean, and it even includes a five-minute tea break.

The first step is to put a wash on, which should take five minutes so that by the time you've cleaned your house, the washing will be finished and you can put your feet up for the rest of the day.

The cleaning experts, from Super Savy Me, then recommend spending ten minutes organising your coat stand.

It's finally time to put the winter coats away, so any coats you won't be using for the hotter month can be stored away or pushed to the back.

The same goes for any winter boots and shoes.

The experts recommended: "Hanging jackets and coats by their fabric tag rather than the hood or collar makes it easier to fit more items on to each hook and keeps your coats in better shape."

Not only do hallways get clogged up with coats and shoes, but it's also a dumping place for junk mail, toys, and school letters.

To manage it quickly, get a box or basket in the corner of each room so once a day you can take ten minutes to put all the clutter in there and out of the way.

Now it's time for that five-minute tea break.

The experts say it should take no more than twenty minutes to clean your bathroom.

Get a bathroom cleaner and give the tiles, shower, bathtub, and sink a quick scrub.

For tough stains or hard-to-reach areas, the experts recommend using a toothbrush to get them off.

Head downstairs and set the clock for another twenty minutes to tackle your kitchen.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

For a quick spring clean, start by taking out the oven shelves and microwave plate and soaking them in washing up liquid and hot water to remove grease.

Remove your appliances from the countertops and give them a wipe with a cloth and all-purpose cleaner and do the same with the appliances.

Next, it's time to tackle the bedrooms, start by making the beds, and grab your partner or a kid to help make the process go quicker.

Grab some polish and give all the surfaces a quick dust, all together, this should take no longer than 25 minutes.

Take five minutes to give your lounge and kitchen windows a quick wipe as well as any mirrors and picture frames.

Lastly, spend 20 minutes going around hoovering all the floors, which will make your house feel instantly cleaner and fresher.

The cleaning experts said to make sure to give your sofas a quick hoover too to get rid of any crums and give it a quick freshen up.

They said: "Our final BIG tip is: don’t do all this alone! Enlist the help of your partner and even the kids for certain tasks.