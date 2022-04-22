ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spin Me Round': Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza Comedy Acquired by IFC and AMC+

By Jon Mendelsohn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew comedy flick Spin Me Round, which just premiered last month at this year's South By Southwest festival, has just had its North American rights acquired by IFC Films and AMC+. Spin Me Round features an all-star trio of funny women, which includes Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Molly Shannon. The...

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
Collider

'Menudo: Forever Young' Documentary Gets a Release Date at HBO Max

In the 1980s there wasn’t a Latin American boy band bigger than Menudo. With flashy outfits, well-coiffed hair, and the voices of angels, the band quickly rose to the height of fame thanks to their devoted following of teenage girls. Topping the charts, taking over magazines, and even receiving their own TV movie, it seemed like things were only going up for the band, but behind it all, a predator was preying on the young men. It’s this dark story that HBO Max’s Original documentary series, Menudo: Forever Young, hopes to bring to the light. Debuting all at once on HBO Max on June 23, the four-part documentary was created by Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Rios.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Jeff Bridges’ ‘The Old Man’ Series Reveals FX Premiere Date

Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges is making his return to acting in the upcoming FX series The Old Man, set to premiere Thursday, June 17. The seven-episode drama is based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Perry and follows Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who absconded from the Company decades ago and has been living off the grid. However, Chase soon finds himself confronting his past when an assassin arrives and tries to take him out.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Official Teaser: AMC’s Horror Reboot Series Premieres This Fall

AMC made a deal to secure the rights to 18 of the Anne Rice novels in “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of Mayfair Witches” series. This means there is plenty of source material for multiple horror shows if the network wants to keep them going for years to come. Many of these shows could feature Sam Reid‘s latest incarnation of the beloved vampire character, Lestat, that was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie adaptation of “Interview With The Vampire” and Stuart Townsend in the long-forgotten “Queen of The Damned” that featured the late singer Aaliyah as an ancient vampire that is resurrected.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Icon: Lily Tomlin on Insult Comedy, the Oscars and Her Upcoming Tom Brady Movie

Lily Tomlin, 82, has been charming and disarming audiences for more than five decades with a parade of sketch comedy characters, TV appearances, a groundbreaking one-woman Broadway show, movies — from Nashville to 9 to 5 to All of Me — and, most recently, the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She burst onto the scene Dec. 29, 1969, on the cutting-edge Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, where Tomlin’s rich stable of characters — including Ernestine the operator — made her famous overnight. She’s also been a subtle disrupter without drawing too much attention to herself. She was the first woman to...
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CinemaBlend

11 Keke Palmer Movies And Shows To Watch If You Like The Actress

As someone who has admired Keke Palmer since the days when Disney Channel was one of my primary sources of entertainment, I am pretty excited for how her career has been going lately. From playing the title hero of the fact-based revenge thriller, Alice, to one of the leads of Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, Nope, as well as lending her voice to Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off, Lightyear, 2022 is really looking to be her year.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Collider

'Straight Man': Bob Odenkirk's Next Starring Role Has Been Ordered to Series

With Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk has become a mainstay at AMC. Previously best known for HBO's subversive sketch comedy series, Mr. Show with Bob and David, the veteran funnyman and seasoned comedy writer/director soon proved himself to be a versatile and commanding dramatic actor, resulting in standout supporting turns in Nebraska, The Post, and Little Women, as well as his compelling lead action performance in Nobody, which he also produced. Now, as Better Call Saul wraps up its final season, which premiered this week, the two-time Emmy-winning writer and five-time Emmy-nominated actor-producer is already lining up his next project with the cable station. Specifically, Odenkirk will star in and produce Straight Man, based on the 1997 novel of the same name by Richard Russo, which has officially been greenlit. The first season will be composed of eight one-hour episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Tenet' Doesn't Deserve a Rewatch, It Requires It

Christopher Nolan has long been known for his high-flying, mind-bending, and time-twisting story concepts throughout his directorial career, from the reversed narrative of Memento to the five-dimensional time-travel tesseract of Interstellar, and countless other fantastic twists and turns in-between. These mind-bending concepts often lead to thrilling visuals, but are almost always integral elements of the plot as well, and are rarely done as gimmicks. In Memento, the story told backwards not only leads to a clever twist at the end(/beginning), but the scenes played in reverse order also serve to put the audience in the place of the main character, who cannot form new memories and so has no idea what just happened to him. In Inception, the multiple layers of dreams-within-dreams deliver a kick to both the characters and the audience with the turn of a teetering top.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CinemaCon: Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Billy Eichner and Glen Powell Set for Big-Screen Honors

The stage is nearly set for CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards. Robert De Niro, Billy Eichner, Abby Ryder Fortson, Glen Powell and Zoe Saldana are confirmed to receive special honors April 28 in Las Vegas, per CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser.More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Owners Chief on the Box Office Recovery, the (Waning) Relevance of the Oscars and a Jam-Packed Summer SlateMotion Picture Association Reveals Next Steps in Expanded Content Security Program (Exclusive)Richard Linklater's 'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood': Film Review | SXSW 2022 The Big Screen Achievement Awards will be held at CinemaCon headquarters at Caesars Palace and will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES

