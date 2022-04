At 52, Jennifer Lopez is looking phenomenal! The superstar gave fans an inside look at her make-up free skincare routine via Instagram. Jennifer Lopez showed how she gets her signature glow! The 52-year-old walked eager fans through her skincare routine in a new Instagram video posted on Wednesday, April 6 — and made sure she didn’t use any Instagram filters. “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, this is just morning light. I don’t have any special filters on here, this is my face,” she said after getting out of the shower, her highlighted hair still wet. “Good morning everybody, it’s a beautiful day outside. It’s gorgeous, I just got out of the shower, and I washed with my cleanser,” she explained.

