New art gallery debuts this weekend in Saratoga Springs

HIRING EVENT: Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the region’s premier discount retail chain with 147 store locations across the Northeast, will host an in-person chainwide hiring event at each of its stores on April 22nd and 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No reservations are required; those interested can apply at their local store. OSJL will offer on-the-spot interviews for all positions during the event. Candidates can learn more about career opportunities at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the Northeast. Perks include part-time and full-time benefits, 30% associate store discount, cash bonus referral program and opportunities for store leadership, supervisory, full-time and part-time store positions. OSJL takes the safety and well-being of all associates and customers seriously. OSJL follows all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to ensure team members and customers are safe while shopping and working in the store. OSJL encourages applicants from community-based organizations. Candidates who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions may visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers to apply. OSJL offers a competitive pay and benefits package, including flexible hours; medical, vision and dental insurance, if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K; store discount and more. Additionally, OSJL is committed to offering career opportunities for all our interested associates. In 2021, nearly 40% of the open store key and leadership positions were filled through internal promotions.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO