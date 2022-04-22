ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

New art gallery debuts this weekend in Saratoga Springs

By Lauren Halligan
Troy Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A new local art gallery called Cottage of Art & Design is making its debut this weekend in the Spa City’s Beekman Street Arts District. Located at 73 Beekman St. in Saratoga Springs, Cottage of Art & Design was recently founded by six local artists – Amejo...

