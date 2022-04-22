ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

18th Annual Pat’s Run to raise money for Tillman’s Scholars is Saturday in Tempe

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
 2 days ago

First runners cross the Pat's Run finish line in Tempe

“She went limp and relaxed; a few times she kissed my face almost like a dog," firefighter Erik Jackson told Arizona's Family. "I believe at that point she knew that we were trying to help her.”. 18th Annual Pat's Run in Tempe a huge success. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
First in-person Pat’s Run in two years a huge success in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 20,000 people gathered in Tempe Saturday morning for the 18th Annual Pat’s Run, the first in-person Pat’s Run in two years. Arizona’s Family was at the starting line, the finish line, and everywhere in between as runners and walkers made their way along the 4.2-mile route that ended at Sun Devil Stadium.
