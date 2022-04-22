ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Willits News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoute 1 (59.5/59.8) – Road work in Fort Bragg at the 20 Jct. is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 26. Lane closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect minor slowdowns through the area. U.S. 101 (5/5.9) – Slide removal at...

NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 Accused Of Aiding Napa Doctor In Scheme Offering Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Treatments

NAPA (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged three people for allegedly aiding a Napa naturopathic doctor who was convicted in a scheme to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and treatments. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Jason Costanza of El Campo, Texas, 40-year-old Jaimi Jensen of Santa Cruz and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah were charged this week. Prosecutors said the three were associates of Dr. Juli Mazi, who pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Costanza, who was Mazi’s office manager, is facing conspiracy and false statement charges for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to customers. Prosecutors said Costanza...
NAPA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As fentanyl's painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it's time for meaningful solutions

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout's monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Northern California

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California. The warning covers the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m., but was extended to 6 p.m. The San Joaquin County Office of...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

