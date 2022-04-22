ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Red Bull pilots and skydive masters plan weekend plane swap

SFGate
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of pilots and skydiving masters who are cousins are planning a weekend stunt to swap planes in midair in hopes of setting a new aviation milestone. Red Bull Media...

www.sfgate.com

simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
The Independent

Air France pilot says plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing, reveals cockpit audio

Air safety investigators have opened an enquiry into an Air France flight after it aborted landing on Tuesday, with cockpit audio revealing pilots said the plane was “going nuts”.Pilots appeared to struggle to control the Boeing 777 on descent into Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, with a recording from the cockpit capturing a fraught exchange between crew and air traffic control.Officers are heard saying “Wait! stop stop!” and then “I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!” while emergency alarms sound in the background.One pilot adds: “The aeroplane is pretty much going nuts.”The air traffic controller responded: “I’ve seen on...
CBS News

Laser strikes on aircraft, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record: "It's very disorienting"

New numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration show incidents of people hitting aircraft with lasers, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record. The number of reported laser strikes jumped by 41 percent last year, to more than 9,700; that's more than one an hour, with California, Texas and Florida leading the nation in incidents.
simpleflying.com

In Pictures: American Airlines' Final McDonnell Douglas MD-80 Flight

Having been the workhorse of the American Airlines fleet for 36 years, on September 4, 2019, American Airlines bid farewell to the MD-80, a plane that revolutionized short-haul travel. American's final MD-80 revenue flight, AA80, departed Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 09:00 for a two-and-a-half-hour flight to O'Hare International Airport (ORD).
The Independent

Video shows aftermath of plane that crashed and broke in half as emergency cockpit audio released

More details are emerging after a plane for international shipper DHL dramatically crash-landed and split in half at a Costa Rican airport in the capital San José on Thursday.“Mayday, mayday, mayday, we have problems with our left hydraulic system. We have two souls aboard,” the pilots of the plane, who were both evacuated from the wreck safely, radioed into the control tower at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport, according to audio published by the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación. “We are going to prepare our plane to be able to do an emergency landing.”Both crew members were...
