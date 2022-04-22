USFL 2022 Week 2 games: How to watch on live stream and TV

One-tenth of the USFL regular season is already in the books and the show is rolling on.

The reincarnated franchise, which kicked off its opening week last weekend, will be back for its Week 2 games, spread out over three days. On Friday, there will be a matchup on primetime, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, with the week concluding with an afternoon game Sunday.

The rebooted USFL features eight teams that will play a 10-game regular season in the spring and early summer. That means that, after Sunday, one-fifth of the regular season will already be over. While notable names and star talent may have been missing on the rosters, nearly 3 million viewers tuned in for the kickoff game simulcast that was split on both Fox and NBC.

In an interesting twist in scheduling, each team that won last week will face off against another team that won, while each team that lost will similarly be facing a loser in Week 1.

Philadelphia Stars defensive back Channing Stribbling (8) flips New Orleans Breakers tight end Sal Cannella. Marvin Gentry, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know about Week 2 of the USFL.

How many games will USFL play in 2022?

The 2022 USFL schedule consists of a 10-game regular season, with the regular-season finales on June 19. The first round of the playoffs will be June 25, with the two top teams in each division qualifying for the postseason. The championship game — North champion vs. South champion — will be played July 3.

Where are USFL games played?

The entire regular season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama , at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field. The USFL's playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

How to watch USFL games

USFL games will be broadcast on Fox or NBC networks. Some games will stream exclusively on Peacock . Games can also be streamed live via FuboTV .

Here's a breakdown of how many games will appear on TV this USFL season: Fox (14 games), NBC (9), USA Network (9), FS1 (8), Peacock (4).

How to watch USFL 2022 opening weekend

Friday

Michigan Panthers (0-1) at New Jersey Generals (0-1), 8:00 p.m. ET (USA)

Saturday

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1) at Philadelphia Stars (0-1), 12:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

Birmingham Stallions (1-0) at Houston Gamblers (1-0), 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday

New Orleans Breakers (1-0) at Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0), 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USFL 2022 Week 2 games: How to watch on live stream and TV