ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

It’s all about sports at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsGcW_0fHN5vkJ00

Santa Clara County has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then—no deal.

Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced this week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.

The county is considering a long-term lease of nine acres to SJSU that would be developed into a track and field facility. The fairgrounds facility would be used by the university and the public.

“It will be an honor to to host the legacy of San Jose State’s iconic track program and the Olympic Project for Human Rights,” Chavez said Monday.

As the county eyes new multi-million-dollar sporting facilities and stadiums, a group of residents continues to push for a plan to open the fairgrounds for RV safe parking sites and prefabricated housing for homeless individuals.

“There should be an open public discussion with the public about the fairgrounds,” Todd Langton, executive director of homeless advocacy group Agape Silicon Valley, told San José Spotlight. “Let the public decide what needs to be done.”

The plan, which has received support from nonprofits such as Loaves and Fishes and Downtown Street Team, could lift 800 people off the streets and save the county roughly $23 million annually, members of the group estimated.

Located along Tully Road, the fairgrounds has been underutilized for years. It’s home to the annual county fair, off-track horse race betting and a paintball arena. The site also has a shelter that serves 50 to 80 homeless people per night. Part of the area also serves as the county’s largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

The group of homeless advocates, called the Coalition for the Unhoused of Silicon Valley, wants the county to carve out 13 acres to host 160 RV safe parking spaces and 240 tiny homes to create multiple small communities, each with 40 people. The plan envisions case workers and wraparound services available onsite to help people quickly transition out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

“We want this to show people that various communities can coexist peacefully together,” Virginia Becker, a coalition member, told San José Spotlight. “There isn’t any reason why the sports park can’t be built alongside this.”

Homeless problem persists

The proposal comes as the South Bay continues to grapple with its homeless crisis that has exploded in the last few years. Santa Clara County saw an increase of 31% in its unhoused population the last time it did a tally in 2019. A new count is being conducted and analyzed, but advocates and officials predict the issue has only gotten worse.

For every person getting off the streets, two more fall into homelessness in Santa Clara County, according to the county’s estimation.

A homeless encampment near Columbus Park in San Jose has grown to become one of the largest camps in the Bay Area, where a few hundred people are living in squalid conditions and fear as the city is under a tight federal deadline to clear the area by June 30. City officials started posting notices of an upcoming sweep last week but have not provided a clear path forward for this population.

Chavez, a San Jose mayoral candidate whose constituents are in the fairgrounds district, said the county is focusing on other county-owned lands to expand its homeless services and affordable housing inventory.

“We have four pieces of properties that we’re bringing forward,” Chavez told San José Spotlight. “We’re not sitting around.”

Chavez also said she wants to see other districts in the county step up to help address the homeless crisis. In San Jose, the district where the fairgrounds is located accounts for roughly 18% of all affordable rentals in the city, San José Spotlight previously reported.

“Neighbors around here are saying, ‘we did our part, now everybody else help,'” Chavez said. “And I think that’s a fair request of them.”

The county declined to comment on its plans at the fairgrounds.

Claudia Rossi, a county Office of Education trustee running to replace termed-out Supervisor Mike Wasserman, said she is supportive of the proposal and would consider exploring transitional housing at the fairgrounds if elected.

“Every municipality has to contribute to the solutions,” Rossi told San José Spotlight, pointing to a local school district proposal to subsidized housing for teachers. “What’s attractive to me about this plan is it’s only asking for a portion of the fairgrounds.”

Comments / 2

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose sees record in permits for backyard homes

San Jose residents are building mini homes in their backyards and bringing families close together. Despite economic hardships related to COVID-19 and supply chain delays, 2021 broke records for residents who want to add another home on their property. Permit requests for accessory dwelling units (ADU) reached 804, with 464 permits issued last year. The... The post San Jose sees record in permits for backyard homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school district wants to subsidize teacher housing

San Jose residents may be asked to support subsidized housing for Alum Rock Union School District teachers on the November ballot. The East San Jose school district is exploring whether creating below-market housing for its workers is possible. If officials find it is, the district will look to voters to fund the roughly $27 million project.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley housing crisis linked to declining school enrollment, study says

Two pernicious problems in Silicon Valley—lack of affordable housing and declining school enrollment—are closely tied, new research suggests. A recent report commissioned by the nonprofit Silicon Valley Community Foundation says building more housing could help reverse long-term declines in student enrollment across Santa Clara County. Enrollment is expected to decline by more than 15% in the... The post Silicon Valley housing crisis linked to declining school enrollment, study says appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose wants equity in new transportation services

Scooters. Drones. Shuttles. A fleet of transportation ideas is spreading in San Jose, and the city wants to make sure everyone benefits. The City Council approved an action plan last week for emerging mobility services—shorthand for new transportation technologies and programs proliferating in San Jose. The services range from bike share programs to autonomous delivery vehicles.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Santa Clara County, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Chavez
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara hires temporary city manager

After more than a month without a city manager, Santa Clara officials are turning to a former employee to take the lead. The City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to name former interim City Manager Rajeev Batra as Santa Clara’s new interim city manager, with Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Kathy Watanabe opposed.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose makes slow progress on most dangerous streets

Joe Herrera was waiting for his friend, Maria, to return from a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Tully and Senter roads last May. She never made it back. Maria, an unhoused person living on Quinn Avenue, was hit by a car crossing Senter Road around 11 p.m. last year. Herrera, another unhoused person, said by... The post San Jose makes slow progress on most dangerous streets appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#San Jose Earthquakes#Columbus Park#San Jose State University#Major League Cricket#Sjsu
San José Spotlight

San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages

Hundreds of job vacancies, low wages and unmanageable workloads have city workers frustrated and demanding changes. More than 80 city employees gathered in front of San Jose City Hall early Tuesday as union leaders called for a pay increase for more than 3,000 workers. The city has a workforce of roughly 6,200 employees. The coalition of unions, made... The post San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As fentanyl's painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it's time for meaningful solutions

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout's monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Editorial: San Jose’s Winchester Urban Village Plan could get messy

San Jose has a three-mile vision for the west side of the city that will change Winchester Boulevard forever. The Winchester Urban Village Plan stretches from Interstate 280 to just shy of E. Hamilton Avenue. The goal is to seamlessly develop this portion of the Winchester Boulevard corridor with compatible architecture, open space and expansive sidewalks. The urban village would anchor to Santana Row on the north end.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Democrats want candidate to end City Council campaign

Local Democratic groups are calling on San Jose Planning Commission Chair Rolando Bonilla to end his campaign for City Council amid decades-old domestic abuse allegations. Last week, the Santa Clara County Democratic Central Committee voted 36-7-6 to ask Bonilla to stop his bid for San Jose’s District 5 council seat and step down from the city’s Planning Commission.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara sees demographics shift over the last decade

Santa Clara’s population has grown substantially over the past decade, and with those changes come new challenges. 2020 census results show the number of people who identify as Asian in Santa Clara has risen by more than a third in the past decade. But even before this demographic shift in the city, pressure was put... The post Santa Clara sees demographics shift over the last decade appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

A tale of two East San Jose council candidates

The local Democratic party condemned one San Jose City Council candidate for his alleged past, but has completely ignored the criminal history of another candidate. Over the last few weeks, three local Democratic clubs in the South Bay denounced District 5 candidate and San Jose Planning Commission chair Rolando Bonilla because 20-year old allegations of domestic abuse.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor’s nonprofit nets thousands from water company

A local water company gave a lot of love last year to zoos, books, food and homeless services—as well as an advocacy nonprofit spearheaded by San Jose’s mayor. San Jose Water Company (SJWC), the largest water retailer in San Jose, gave $250,000 in donations to a number of local nonprofits in 2021 to help improve the... The post San Jose mayor’s nonprofit nets thousands from water company appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy