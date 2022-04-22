Earth Day And Weekend Events

Manager evaluates first year of Main Street Project – Starting out as Main Street Uvalde manager, Olga Charles was excited about the prospect of revitalizing the city’s downtown district. Today, just over a year later, she is pleased with what has been accomplished. “I just knew this is my community,” Charles said Thursday as reason for choosing to lead the program. “This is everybody’s community and we had to do something … to bring more people downtown.” First up on Charles’ agenda was to learn more about what other cities were doing to revitalize downtown areas. The answer was monthly community events, and that is how Uvalde’s own Four Square Friday was born. On the second Friday of each month, downtown businesses extend store hours to offer shopping and often snacks and other entertainment to people of all ages who stop by to socialize and browse unique collections. “We’re slowly getting started,” Charles said, adding that word of mouth has been a great tool for increasing the popularity of the event.

