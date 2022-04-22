ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Earth Day And Weekend Events

By Sabrina Biehl
 2 days ago

There are several events planned on Earth Day, April 22nd, and this weekend in the Mother Lode. Today in Utica Park in Angels Camp the Earth Day Celebration begins at 11 am and goes until 6pm. Music, a drum circle, booths, speakers, belly dancers, free stuff, and food will be available....

