ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Westford officials investigating a string of four fires on conservation land

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m13Wc_0fHN54UP00
(WHBQ)

WESTFORD, Mass. — The Westford Police and Fire Departments are asking for the public’s help after a string of four brush fires burned up the River Street area.

The first fire occurred on March 31 around 5:19 a.m. and destroyed 16 acres of land. Westford Fire responded to the woods near the American Legion Baseball Fields at 15 River Street.

On Wednesday, April 20, fire officials were called back to the same area around 4:23 p.m. for another brush fire. They found two separate blazes that burned four additional acres of land.

A day later, on April 21, firefighters found a fourth fire that burned up another acre of woods.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to contact them if they saw anything suspicious on the evening of March 30 or early morning on March 31; April 20 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; or Thursday April 21 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, any residents living in the area of River Street, North Street, Beacon Street, Maple Street, Coakley Circle, and Farmer Way are asked to check their home security footage.

Anyone with any information related to these fires is asked to contact the Westford Public Safety Communication Center at 978-399-2345.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Police investigate string of fires, possible arson in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Three fires are being investigated for possible arson after local fire departments were dispatched multiple times Friday night. According to the West Frankfort Fire Department (WFFD), dispatchers received calls just before 7 p.m. Friday regarding smoke that was coming from a house in the 500 block of South Emma Street.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Westford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Firefighters#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
WELLFLEET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

‘Definitely Scary’: Concord NH Murders Leave Walkers At Broken Ground Trail Uneasy

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Saturday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both murdered days ago. The bodies of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reidwere were found with multiple gunshot wounds along the Broken Ground Trail Thursday. “It’s definitely scary,” a woman in the area said. Folks are second-guessing whether they should walk the popular trails, even as the weather gets warmer and days stay lighter outside. “It was just awful,” another woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk...
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot. Cannabis...
OAKLAND, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy