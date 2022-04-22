Westford officials investigating a string of four fires on conservation land

(WHBQ)

WESTFORD, Mass. — The Westford Police and Fire Departments are asking for the public’s help after a string of four brush fires burned up the River Street area.

The first fire occurred on March 31 around 5:19 a.m. and destroyed 16 acres of land. Westford Fire responded to the woods near the American Legion Baseball Fields at 15 River Street.

On Wednesday, April 20, fire officials were called back to the same area around 4:23 p.m. for another brush fire. They found two separate blazes that burned four additional acres of land.

A day later, on April 21, firefighters found a fourth fire that burned up another acre of woods.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to contact them if they saw anything suspicious on the evening of March 30 or early morning on March 31; April 20 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; or Thursday April 21 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Additionally, any residents living in the area of River Street, North Street, Beacon Street, Maple Street, Coakley Circle, and Farmer Way are asked to check their home security footage.

Anyone with any information related to these fires is asked to contact the Westford Public Safety Communication Center at 978-399-2345.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group