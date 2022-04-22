ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2 Baltimore-area siblings become Eagle Scouts at the same time

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
For the first time in the Baltimore area, a brother and a sister have become Eagle Scouts at the same time.

Since Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join in 2019, Ryan and Abigail Morley were both able to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout just two weeks apart from each other, said BSA in a press release. Last year, BSA celebrated almost 1,000 girls and young women becoming Eagle Scouts .

For their service projects, Ryan built a "Gaga Ball" pit at Aberdeen Proving Ground's Shore Park campground to give military families a source of entertainment, and Abigail built an outdoor classroom at Grace Classical Academy in Creswell.

A Court of Honor will be held for both of them on June 5 at St. Francis De Sales Church in Abingdon.

