Local businesses treat Baltimore Washington Medical Center employees to free lunch

On Friday two local businesses partnered to provide free meals to healthcare workers at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

It was a small thank you for their work on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event was put on by Kevin Butler, the president and CEO of 4Bridges Commercial Capital, who also sits on the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors.

Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore brought out their Chowhound Burger Wagon to supply feed about 250 employees.

“Extending a ‘thank you’ by providing lunch to the staff and front line workers at UM BWMC was an easy decision,” said Butler. “I want them to know that we appreciate the sacrifices they make every day, especially during this pandemic. Their dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. Their service to patients is saving countless lives and making a difference.”

The Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation has brought a food truck to its campus for employees more than half-a-dozen times.

It's all part of their Help Our Heroes campaign which was launched in January.