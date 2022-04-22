ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Local businesses treat Baltimore Washington Medical Center employees to free lunch

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXoeD_0fHN4upN00

On Friday two local businesses partnered to provide free meals to healthcare workers at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

It was a small thank you for their work on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event was put on by Kevin Butler, the president and CEO of 4Bridges Commercial Capital, who also sits on the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors.

Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore brought out their Chowhound Burger Wagon to supply feed about 250 employees.

“Extending a ‘thank you’ by providing lunch to the staff and front line workers at UM BWMC was an easy decision,” said Butler. “I want them to know that we appreciate the sacrifices they make every day, especially during this pandemic. Their dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. Their service to patients is saving countless lives and making a difference.”

The Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation has brought a food truck to its campus for employees more than half-a-dozen times.

It's all part of their Help Our Heroes campaign which was launched in January.

Comments / 1

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Russell Medical staff treated to free snacks

Acts of Kindness Month continues with the City of Outreach Church, with a trip to Russell Medical Center to hand out snack bags Wednesday followed by a Chick-Fil-A run for local daycare employees. Pastor Ivan Harris, Shanta Young, Brentina Williams, Arshonda Spivey and Bre'Asia Dansby passed out about 120 "appreciation...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Kooper S Tavern#Chowhound#Burger Wagon#Um Bwmc
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Maryland Reporter

Rent Prices in Maryland Continue to Rise

Rent prices in Maryland are continuing to rise, and this is causing issues throughout the state and beyond. Though it might seem like something that is likely to happen simply because the cost of living is also rising, it is also vital that renters look into the causes of such a rent hike.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Water Assistance Program Launched For Low-Income Households In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Human Services launched a new program to help low-income households in the state offset the costs of water and wastewater bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on households whose water bills are 30 days or more past due. “No family or child should go without access to water because of challenges paying bills,” said Department of Human Services Secretary, Lourdes Padilla. “With the launch of the new water assistance program, Maryland is expanding access to more affordable water for low-income households.” Applications for the federally-funded program will be...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HUD Awards Maryland Over $6.9 Million in Housing Assistance for Marylanders with Disabilities

New Carrollton, Md. – (April 21, 2022) – Over $6.9 million in Section 811 project rental assistance has been awarded to the state of Maryland through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant. The 811 funds were awarded to fifteen other states in the country, totaling $54.7 million in affordable […] The post HUD Awards Maryland Over $6.9 Million in Housing Assistance for Marylanders with Disabilities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ellicott City home declared uninhabitable after overnight fire

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Officials declared a Howard County home uninhabitable after an overnight fire. County fire officials said firefighters were called shortly before midnight Friday to a home in the 3200 block of Old Fence Road in Ellicott City after neighbors called 911 to report a loud noise and flames.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy