ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,807 new cases, 9 deaths

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RnD1_0fHN4m0n00

Illinois reported 3,807 new COVID cases and 9 related deaths Friday.

In the last week, a total of 19,551 new cases have been reported in Illinois -- up 39% from the previous week.

There have been at least 3,114,036 total COVID cases, including at least 33,568 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

As of Wednesday night, 613 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 82 patients were in the ICU, and 26 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations are up 32% from the week prior.

SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 153 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 20,089 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.62% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,703.

DuPage Co. has highest new case rate in Chicago area

The CDC raised the COVID-19 warning in DuPage County to the "medium" level Friday. DuPage has the highest new case rate in the Chicago area.

At the medium level, the CDC recommends people at higher risk of severe disease or complications talk to their doctors about which precautions they should take.

The rest of the counties in our area are still at "low" risk.

Comments / 11

Related
Q985

Illinois City Is One Of The Top Places For Weed In United States

If you're a fan of the "weed" and live in Illinois, you don't have to travel very far to visit one of the top "pot" cities in the United States. Unless you've been living off the grid in a cave with no internet, then it's pretty obvious that the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been a huge success. Cannabis has been generating millions of dollars each month.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Covid#Cdc#Plague#Illinois Covid#Cta#Icu#Idph#Dupage Co
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Expert: charges against DCFS caseworkers in A.J. Freund case are deterring people from going into profession

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three years ago, many of us first learned the name A.J. Freund - the 5-year-old whose death at the hands of his parents put new focus on the state's child welfare agency. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had already had A.J. on their radar. In a rare move afterward, A.J.'s caseworker, Carlos Acosta, and supervisor Andrew Polovin were charged criminally with endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.  Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the rare move of criminally charging those...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State health officials issue warning to Illinois parents about severe liver damage in children

State health officials are warning parents in Illinois after cases of severe hepatitis in children have been reported in the state, including one case that required a liver transplant. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Monday that it has learned of three suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children under 10 years of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy