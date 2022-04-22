ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ecuador police capture 18 suspected members of criminal group

By Alexandra Valencia
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

QUITO, April 22 (Reuters) - Ecuador's national police have captured 18 suspected members of a criminal group who could have ties to drugs and arms trafficking, as well as murders and terrorism, with possible ties to an illegal armed group in Colombia, the organization said on Friday.

The detainees, identified by police as Los Tiguerones, included three police officers in active service and a well-known footballer. The suspects, who were managed from a prison in the north of the country, were captured in the city of Esmeraldas, close to the border with Colombia, the officials said.

"This group had an established link to the Colombian group Oliver Sinisterra Front, belonging to former FARC dissidents," Carlos Cabrera, commander of Ecuador's national police, told journalists in Esmeraldas.

Security forces also carried out an operation in the jail in Esmeraldas, where leaders of the group were isolated to halt possible violence in the prison.

Violence and crime, including in the prison system, have shot up in the Andean country since late last year. The government lays the blame at drug trafficking gangs who use the country as a transit point for exporting narcotics to the United States and Europe.

Ecuador's police on Thursday captured 28 suspected members of another criminal band in Guayaquil and Duran. The attorney general's office says those detainees could be linked to decapitations, dismemberment and kidnapping.

"We are dismantling an armed wing of one of the organizations that act geopolitically from Colombian-Mexican Latin American mafias," Ecuador's interior minister, Patricio Carrillo, said at the same press conference.

"This does not stop, we are going to continue," Carrillo added.

President Guillermo Laso is fighting against a crime wave that has gripped the country with legal reforms and a greater presence of police and military personnel on the streets, but efforts have not managed to neutralize criminal groups.

The government will invest some $1.2 billion for security, the minister said.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Cabrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Ecuador#Police#Detainees#Colombian#Farc#Andean
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Terror at our border: Agents caught 23 people on US terror watchlist crossing southern border in 2021, including suspects from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

US Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watchlist crossing the southern border during 2021, including men from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Data obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that four of the apprehensions took place in the Rio Grande Valley Sector and four others were reported by Del Rio Sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Faces of the Sinaloa Cartel: Investigating the Mexico region ruled by the world’s most powerful drug lords

In northwestern Mexico lies a beast with a thousand heads. At times, calm; sometimes angry; but if confronted by mistake, it destroys everything in its path. It’s lethal. It’s the Sinaloa Cartel. An organisation that despite the arrests and murders of its main leaders, is still in force and is perhaps the most powerful criminal structure in the underworld. Independent en Español traveled to Culiacán to shed light in a territory that lives under the tyranny of the criminal enterprise led, to a greater extent, by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and some of the children of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy