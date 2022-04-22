ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DOA assures food safety, availability amid Avian Flu outbreak

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePA (WOLF) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today provided an update on the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) affecting some of Pennsylvania’s poultry farms and what consumers should know about the evolving situation. Redding assured Pennsylvanians that chicken and other poultry products remain safe to eat. “While...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Food Safety#Doa#Avian Influenza#Hpai#Pennsylvanians
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy