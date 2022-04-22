ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Driver who hit LVMPD cruiser on freeway identified

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqqHO_0fHN2kJl00

After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the freeway on Friday morning, the department has identified the driver.

It happened at approximately 11:16 a.m. near the U.S. 95 North-Interstate 15 North interchange, police said.

The Metro officer had just conducted a traffic stop when the driver put their vehicle in reverse, hit the officer's cruiser, and fled the scene.

As a precaution, the police officer was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, police said.

"Please expect delays as the incident is being investigated," Metro officials stated.

At 4 p.m. all roads were reopened and police said the investigation is ongoing.

The driver was identified and taken into custody by California Highway Patrol near Baker, California. LVMPD detectives are headed to California for a follow-up investigation.

Comments / 8

Rod Day
2d ago

Another example of today's journalism. Yesterday it was a motor officer that was backed into & today it is a cruiser. It's great they were caught but, it's no thanks to the media.

Reply
2
Related
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
City
Baker, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Cruiser#Freeway#Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox5 KVVU

4 men arrested in Las Vegas gas theft investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a group of men in connection with fuel thefts around the Las Vegas valley. Luis Gomez Modero, 41, Javier Gomez, 35, and Raidel Amodor Blanco, 27, were booked into Clark County Detention Center after an investigation into fuel thefts in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy