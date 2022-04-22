Driver who hit LVMPD cruiser on freeway identified

After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the freeway on Friday morning, the department has identified the driver.

It happened at approximately 11:16 a.m. near the U.S. 95 North-Interstate 15 North interchange, police said.

The Metro officer had just conducted a traffic stop when the driver put their vehicle in reverse, hit the officer's cruiser, and fled the scene.

As a precaution, the police officer was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, police said.

"Please expect delays as the incident is being investigated," Metro officials stated.

At 4 p.m. all roads were reopened and police said the investigation is ongoing.

The driver was identified and taken into custody by California Highway Patrol near Baker, California. LVMPD detectives are headed to California for a follow-up investigation.