An extreme fire danger develops in parts of New Mexico Friday afternoon. Potentially damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible. Finally a bit of a break from the wind Thursday afternoon, but some areas still recorded wind gusts around 35 mph. Winds will die down again for most overnight, but breezy conditions will stay in eastern New Mexico as southerly winds draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. However, a strong jet stream will begin to dive into New Mexico Friday morning, increasing southwesterly winds through the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO