Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Friday

Comparing St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ stat to other elite MLB players through 480 games. Spoiler: Pujols is in a class of his own. When Albert Pujols retires, the St. Louis Cardinals legend is a lock for the Hall of Fame. It’s quite possible that he will be a first ballot entrant when he eventually becomes eligible, with it appearing likely that he will retire after the 2022 regular season.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO