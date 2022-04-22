Scynexis's Oral Ibrexafungerp Shows Potency Against Severe Fungal Infections

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Innate lymphoid cells are predominantly tissue-resident immune cells that have diverse functions similar to T-cell subsets and regulate tissue homeostasis and innate immunity without specific antigen recognition. Previous studies have reported the important roles of type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) in allergic inflammation, such as those in asthma and food allergies, and shown that ILC2s play key roles in chronic inflammatory diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis and autoimmune disease [1, 2]. Tissue- and disease-specific innate immune cells, including ILC2s, have been shown to be important in the development of various other diseases [3,4,5]. In a study published in Nature Immunology, Zhang et al. revealed that neuropilin-1 (NRP1) is a specific marker for lung ILC2s and coordinates ILC2 functions in fibrotic lungs without affecting ILC2s in other tissues [6].
