ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Scynexis's Oral Ibrexafungerp Shows Potency Against Severe Fungal Infections

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SCYNEXIS Inc SCYX has announced interim data from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies of ibrexafungerp in severe fungal infections. FURI study included fungal infections patients who are either intolerant to standard antifungal therapy or experience refractory...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Faron Touts Positive Results in Refractory Melanoma Patients

Faron Pharmaceuticals announced a new analysis that estimates 100% overall survival at 12-months for patients who experienced clinical benefit following treatment with bexmarilimab as part of the melanoma cohort in the ongoing Phase I/II Matins (Macrophage Antibody to Inhibit Immune Suppression) trial. Feron highlighted two other positive results in its...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Pasithea Biotech Reports That It's Aiming To Be At The Forefront Of The Mental Health Revolution

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA is a company focused on discovering new treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, ranging from depression to multiple sclerosis, but it also operates a growing network of clinics offering ketamine-based therapies to look to provide relief for disorders that currently lack reliable, effective treatment options.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potency#Refractory#Scynexis#Scynexis Inc Scyx#Furi#Ibrexafungerp
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Specific targeting of lung ILC2s via NRP1 in pulmonary fibrosis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Innate lymphoid cells are predominantly tissue-resident immune cells that have diverse functions similar to T-cell subsets and regulate tissue homeostasis and innate immunity without specific antigen recognition. Previous studies have reported the important roles of type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) in allergic inflammation, such as those in asthma and food allergies, and shown that ILC2s play key roles in chronic inflammatory diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis and autoimmune disease [1, 2]. Tissue- and disease-specific innate immune cells, including ILC2s, have been shown to be important in the development of various other diseases [3,4,5]. In a study published in Nature Immunology, Zhang et al. revealed that neuropilin-1 (NRP1) is a specific marker for lung ILC2s and coordinates ILC2 functions in fibrotic lungs without affecting ILC2s in other tissues [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Martin Roberts watched as doctors removed 1.5 litres of fluid from his heart before emergency surgery

Martin Roberts has described the terrifying moment he saw doctors plunge an eight-inch syringe into his chest before undergoing emergency heart surgery.On Thursday (21 April), the Homes Under the Hammer presenter shared a video to social media explaining that he was in hospital after experiencing chest pains he had initially believed to be due to asthma or long Covid.Instead, doctors found that his heart was surrounded by “a massive amount of fluid”, which was preventing it from working. He had emergency surgery that night and was later told that he’d had “hours to live” when he was operated on.Speaking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Inhaled nitric oxide tied to improved P/F ratio in COVID-19 with ARDS

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is associated with improvement in the mean partial pressure of oxygen (PaO2)/fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) ratio (P/F ratio) among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to a study published online April 11 in Drugs in Context. Steven H. Abman,...
SCIENCE
Waterloo Journal

“I was not in the age group”, Woman says the canker sore on the back of her tongue wouldn’t go away and she thought it was a COVID-19 symptom until she was diagnosed with an unusual type of cancer

Doctors say that canker sores often go away on their own. But, for the 35-year-old woman, that was not the case. The woman said that she noticed a canker sore on the back of her tongue that wouldn’t go away. She thought it was a COVID-19 symptom. But, as time passed, the pain increased and she went to see a doctor. The medical personnel prescribed antibiotics for what they thought was a cold sore. The 35-year-old dancer said that the antibiotics made her feel better, but the discomfort returned. She was eventually diagnosed with tongue cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy