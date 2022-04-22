NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 4/22/22

The Ducks could not maintain an early two-goal lead on Fan Appreciation Night, falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues in captain Ryan Getzlaf's swan song tonight at Honda Center. "It was incredible. It was a lot more than I expected and it was extremely emotional," Getzlaf said. "Happy and sad and all of those other things at the same time. Overall, that was the best way I could dream of going out. It was awesome. More than I could ever imagine, the people that showed up to support and go through that with me was incredible. I couldn't have asked for more. That showed a lot and it really hit me in the heart to see that that many people showed up tonight and helped support our team and myself on my way out."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO