ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 4/22/22

By Kenyatta Storin
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Capitals shut out Coyotes, gain in Metropolitan

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 2-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Friday. Vanecek's shutout was his fourth of the season and sixth in the NHL. He had allowed 22 goals in his previous six starts. Conor...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
fantasypros.com

Darcy Kuemper and Avs fall in Edmonton

Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 26 shots as the Avalanche fell 6-3 to the hosting Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. He posted an .806 save percentage. Evander Kane delivered a hat trick in the game so he did half the damage. There were a couple of unlucky bounces that found their way behind Kuemper as well. Regardless, a very poor showing in the fantasy playoffs for managers that needed him to perform. The Avalanche clinched the Western Conference but have lost the last three games. They still look very competent but clearly have shifted down a gear. Kuemper's record moves to 36-11-0-3.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Bettman appears on final 'Hockey Night in Canada in Cree' show of season

NHL Commissioner talks making game inclusive for Indigenous people, playoffs, Lafleur. Gary Bettman stops by to chat with Earl Wood and the panel during the 1st intermission of the Panthers, Maple Leafs game on HNIC in Cree. 06:25 •. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman celebrated the final edition of "Hockey Night...
NHL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Monday 4/25/22

A smaller five-game slate has a few elite pitchers to sort through, along with a few viable teams to stack. Who should you prioritize tonight? numberFire's Tom Vecchio previews the slate, discussing two studs and a value play at pitcher, optimal stacks, and a powerful offense that may go overlooked.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Jared Spurgeon
NHL

Recap: Getzlaf Grabs Assist in Final NHL Game as Ducks fall 6-3 to Blues

The Ducks could not maintain an early two-goal lead on Fan Appreciation Night, falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues in captain Ryan Getzlaf's swan song tonight at Honda Center. "It was incredible. It was a lot more than I expected and it was extremely emotional," Getzlaf said. "Happy and sad and all of those other things at the same time. Overall, that was the best way I could dream of going out. It was awesome. More than I could ever imagine, the people that showed up to support and go through that with me was incredible. I couldn't have asked for more. That showed a lot and it really hit me in the heart to see that that many people showed up tonight and helped support our team and myself on my way out."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

TANEV NAMED MASTERTON NOMINEE

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy goes to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The Calgary Flames announced today that Chris Tanev has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Calgary chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA). The annual award goes to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
HOCKEY
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling starting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Matt Vierling in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Vierling will start in centerfield and bat ninth Sunday while Odubel Herrera takes the evening off. Vierling has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.6 fantasy points against the Brewers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Daily Fantasy Helper#Leftwinglock Com#Dailyfaceoff Com#The Washington Capitals#Caps#Coyotes
numberfire.com

Nick Solak in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Nick Solak is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Solak is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Solak for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Chara, Getzlaf, Okposo among 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy nominees

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season comes to a close this week, it’s time to start thinking about awards. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association will be sent their ballots for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies this week, as well as the the NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams. (General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association votes on the Jack Adams Award.)
NHL
numberfire.com

Mickey McDonald starting for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Mickey McDonald as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. McDonald will bat ninth and cover centerfield while Cristian Pache takes the evening off. McDonald has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against the Rangers.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Sunday 4/24/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Tyrone Taylor in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Taylor will bat ninth and cover centerfield Sunday, while Lorenzo Cain takes the evening off. Taylor has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6 fantasy points against the Phillies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves. The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Dallas hosts Vegas after Hintz's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (44-30-5, fifth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 3-2 victory against the Kraken. The Stars are 25-18-4 in conference play. Dallas averages just 3.1 penalties...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy