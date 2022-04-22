ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Woman charged with breaking and entering into vehicles in Manistee

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9T7g_0fHMzvml00
Manistee recently had at least five times when people reported someone had stolen items from their vehicles in the city and now a Manistee woman has been charged in connection to those incidents. (Provided photo/Manistee City Police Department)

MANISTEE — On at least five occasions people reported someone had stolen items from their vehicles in Manistee recently; a woman has been charged in connection to those incidents.

Josh Glass, Manistee city police chief, said in an emailed response to the News Advocate that there were five larceny from vehicle reports in the last month, but that doesn’t necessarily show how many instances actually took place.

“The officers tell me there are more incidents where a suspect entered the vehicle unlawfully but didn’t steal anything. Unfortunately, the majority of these types of crimes go unreported,” Glass said.

He said the incidents took place in the southern half of the city at scattered locations.

Maycee Cox, a 22-year-old Manistee city resident, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the incidents, Glass said.

Cox was arraigned on two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle with intent to steal property valued at less than $200.

She is lodged at the Manistee County Jail and her bond is set at $2,500, 10% cash surety.

According to a City of Manistee Facebook post on the topic this week, “the Manistee City Police Department urges residents to keep vehicles and residences locked especially at night. Exterior lighting can also be a useful deterrent to potential thefts.”



DETROIT, MI
The News Advocate

