ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Volunteers clean the Jordan River for Earth Day

By John Franchi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IM7cZ_0fHMziYY00

Dozens of volunteers honored Earth Day by teaming up to clean the Jordan River and surrounding area on Friday.

They used any means necessary to finish the job.

Volunteers traveled in canoes to pick up debris in the water. Others rode scooters on the pavement to quickly collect garbage. Some used the more conventional method of walking with trash bags in hand to help beautify the area.

The event was organized by the Jordan River Commission. Several community groups joined in the clean-up effort.

“It’s just a reminder that any litter or garbage that gets out ends up in our public space,” said Kenna Patino of HEAL Utah, a non-profit promoting clean air and energy. "If any garbage or litter ends up in a public space it can affect the health of that space."

The Jordan River flows from Utah Lake to the Great Salt Lake. While bags and bags of junk were collected at the site in Salt Lake City where volunteers gathered, there is a good chance the litter did not originate at that site.

“The way our stormwater system works here, all of our gutters and drainages drain into the nearest creek or nearest stream unfiltered, untreated. That is a challenge for water quality for the Jordan River,” said Aimee Horman with the Jordan River Commission.

This is the 4th year for this Earth Day clean-up event.

Organizers hope it raises awareness that litter can travel and negatively impact a wide area of the environment.

“The amount of trash that's available for the volunteers to work on is discouraging,” Horman said. “If we get ahead of it and everyone pitches in, we will see a real difference.”

The Jordan River Commission is beginning an initiative called “Love Your Watershed” to educate people on the importance of cleaning up parking lots, sidewalks and curbs to prevent that litter from polluting the Jordan River.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful held its annual 27-mile “Great American Be A Hero” beach cleanup Saturday morning. “We’re raising a new generation, so we want to instill those mannerisms in them with cleaning up after themselves and picking up their trash,” Keep PCB Beautiful volunteer coordinator Mary Atchinson said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS Austin

Volunteers work to clean up damage caused by tornado in Elgin

Volunteers gathered in Elgin Sunday for a neighborhood workday, cleaning up debris left behind after a tornado Monday significantly damaged homes. Amber Monaghan, who hosted the event, told CBS Austin they worked between three properties on Balch Road. She said they had a great turnout and got lots of work done.
ELGIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Jordan River#Earth Day#Utah Lake
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Pyramid

Letter: Church and state in Utah

It is remarkable to me how far Utah’s citizens go to show disrespect for the civil law of the nation and state. One recent example among many is Senator Mike Lee’s blind mistrust of our 245-year-old electoral law and process. I think a good part of Utahns’ behavior...
UTAH STATE
K2 Radio

Abandoned Pet Cemetery Near Casper Is Frightening And Fascinating

Just outside of Casper is a place both somber and a little creepy. Tucked away is a land where the earth is slowly reclaiming the land. It is the Oregon Trail Pet Cemetery. This isn't a Steven King story. The pets buried here don't come back. It is the final resting spot for "Cordellia" and "Buzz The Cat. One Man's Best Friend."
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Cox issues drought emergency order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox on Thursday issued a drought emergency order. This declaration activates the Drought Response Committee and triggers increased monitoring and reporting, says a statement issued by the Governor’s Office. It also allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to report unmet needs and work toward solutions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Community raises more than $100,000 to support Draper family

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Clayton Ah Quin said he hopes his brother-in-law, James Mair, also known as JD, knows the impact he had on the community. “Your impact on not only your children, not only your wife, but the community, your church community, your city community, your family, community, every community you touched. You have impacted their lives,” said Ah Quin.
DRAPER, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy