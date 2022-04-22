ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New Line Acquires Rebecca Serle’s Novel ‘In Five Years’ For HBO Max; Aimee Lagos To Adapt

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6Rgs_0fHMzcGC00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: New Line has picked up the rights to Rebecca Serle’s New York Times bestselling novel In Five Years for HBO Max and set No Good Deed scribe Aimee Lagos to adapt. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce.

In Five Years is a love story that explores the power of loyalty, friendship, and the unpredictable nature of destiny. It follows an ambitious lawyer who experiences an astonishing vision that could change her life forever.

The New York Times bestselling author Serle also wrote One Italian Summer, The Dinner List , and the YA novels The Edge of Falling and When You Were Mine . Serle developed the hit TV adaptation Famous in Love , based on her YA series of the same name. In Five Years spent 16 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

Lagos most recently wrote the screen adaptation of Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel I Almost Forgot About You for Universal. Currently in pre-production, I Almost Forgot About You stars Viola Davis with Malcolm Lee producing. Lagos also wrote Universal’s upcoming feature Make Some Noise , produced by George Tillman. She wrote and executive produced the thriller No Good Deed for Screen Gems starring Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson, which opened up at No. 1 at the domestic box office in September 2014 to $24.2M and grossed over $54M WW. Lagos also wrote and directed the award-winning independent thriller 96 Minutes starring David Oyelowo and Brittany Snow. On the TV side, Lagos developed the original pilot Searching For Me with Chernin Entertainment for 20th Century Fox/FBC.

Working Title’s upcoming slate includes What’s Love Got To Do With It starring Lily James and Emma Thompson; The Swimmers directed by Sally El Hosaini; a film adaptation of Catherine, Called Birdy , written and directed by Lena Dunham; Matilda directed by Matthew Warchus; and Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

TFC Productions’ Serle and David Stone will executive produce alongside Alexandra Loewy. Serle is repped WME, TFC Management, and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein. Lagos is repped by UTA, Jon Huddle and attorney Jonathan Shikora.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Food Network ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Winner’s Murder Trial Looms In 3-Year-Old’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The Food Network “Worst Cooks In America” winner Ariel Robinson is gearing up for her murder trial in the death of a three-year-old foster child in her care. Ariel Robinson, the Season 20 winner of the reality show, is expected to stand trial on May 9 for her alleged role in Victoria  Smith’s January 14, 2021 death. As a prelude, her husband, Jerry Robinson, pleaded guilty earlier this month in connection with the death of Smith, the couple’s three-year-old foster daughter who went by the name “Tori.” His sentencing will be made after Ariel Robinson’s...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily James
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Viola Davis
Person
George Clooney
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Tim Bevan
Person
Judy Reyes
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Terry Mcmillan
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#New Line#Working Title#The New York Times#Italian#Universal
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Writer And Director Alex Kurtzman Says ‘The Mummy’ Is “Probably The Biggest Failure Of My Life, Both Personally And Professionally”

Click here to read the full article. The first film that was due to kickstart Universal’s monster cinematic universe (which was to include Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp), was The Mummy (2017) starring Tom Cruise and directed by Alex Kurtzman.  Kurtzman is known for working on the scripts of Transformers, the first two Star Trek films, and the Amazing Spider-Man 2. He’s recently gone on record with The Playlist stating the movie (which currently sits at 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), is “probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally.” While he has a lot of things he...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix spy series rounds out its cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix spy series has filled out its main cast, Variety reports. The following actors have been cast in series regular roles: Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), and Travis Van Winkle (You).
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sam Esmail’s Netflix Film ‘Leave The World Behind’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) have signed on for roles in Sam Esmail’s Netflix film Leave the World Behind, Deadline can confirm. They join a cast that also includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, as previously announced. Leave the World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Deadline

71K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy