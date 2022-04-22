ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOURISM TAX HIKE OPPOSITION

By Aurora Murray
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Humboldt County leaders are facing growing opposition on a ballot measure to raise the county’s tourism tax. Voters in June will be asked to approve a hike in the tourism tax, which is also known as the hotel bed tax. The increase from 10 to 12 percent would generate about $800,000 in revenue. Humboldt County’s lodging alliance, which is upset over the tax measure, now says it will launch a public information campaign ahead of the vote.

