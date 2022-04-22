ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Woman shares brutal experience with human trafficking, extreme domestic abuse

By Margaret Kavanagh
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2TD7_0fHMzYgA00

* Warning: Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to some viewers.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – “He would choke me until my heart would stop, and then bring me back to life,” said a woman we are only identifying as Xaria.

Xaria, who told News 3 she was abused by an intimate partner for 10 years and trafficked for two years, is sharing her story of survival for the very first time.

“I knew what had happened to me, but I didn’t know there was a name for it,” Xaria said.

Advocates tell the News 3 I-Team that it's common for survivors of human trafficking to not understand or realize that they are victims.

Xaria told us her relationship was good in the beginning, but once she got pregnant, the domestic abuse escalated.

According to Zaria, the beatings got worse, and there was a slow progression of control.

“If I ate without his permission, he would stick his finger down my throat and make me throw it up, or he would pour bleach down my throat until I would throw it up,” Xaria said.

She said her partner also forced her to use drugs.

“He wanted me to smoke crack. I told him no and he punched me in the face,” Xaria said.

But she said the drugs numbed the pain of what she was enduring physically and mentally.

“He would lock me in the bedroom and have people pay him at the door, and if I didn’t do what they said then he would beat me,” Xaria said.

Over the 10 years she was abused, Xaria said she suffered from untreated mental health issues, including PTSD. Also during that time, she was locked up several times for a variety of charges.

During one of her times in jail about seven years ago, she encountered the nonprofit Freekind, a group that helps trafficking victims. Prior to COVID, they taught educational classes to people in jail about human trafficking.

Joy Dudley is Freekind's survivor empowerment director. She said survivors of human trafficking are often labeled as criminals, and many times victims are criminalized because of their addictions or crimes they committed in order to survive.

Freekind will go to court to support the victims.

“A lot of times we’re asking judges and Commonwealth's Attorneys, and working with public defenders, to have alternatives to incarceration with the victims because they’re not going to heal while they are incarcerated,” Dudley said.

For Xaria, the road has been difficult. She's been in and out of jail and retreatment centers several times over the years.

“My advocates picked up the phone every time I called for them,” Xaria said.

She says they helped her find God, which was the best thing that could have happened to her.

Xaria said moving out of Hampton Roads and getting the right support have helped her be successful. Today, she works to help other victims with mental health issues and substance abuse problems, and she recently got two promotions at her job.

She works hard every day to stay sober and is proud of what she has accomplished.

“It’s been very hard every day,” Xaria said, adding, “I know that if I can do it, anybody else can do it.”

Related: How to spot and stop human sex trafficking happening right now in Hampton Roads

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Below are resources that can help:

Click here for more News 3 Investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sex Trafficking#Trafficked#News 3
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Black Couple Wins Lawsuit After Police Allegedly Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
PTSD
The Guardian

The Observer view on failures of the child protection system

Twenty years ago, Britain was confronted with the horror of what can happen when the child protection system fails. Victoria Climbié, a “happy, smiling, enthusiastic little girl”, was tortured to death over a period of months by her relatives, in the worst-ever case of child abuse the professionals who investigated her death had seen. The government ordered an inquiry into how she was failed so monumentally by the professionals whose job it was to understand the danger she was in. Lord Laming, its chair, wrote that he hoped that the memory of Victoria would act as “a beacon pointing the way to securing the safety and wellbeing of all children in our society”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man held in attack on mother

An Atlantic City man accused of shooting at his mother and punching her in the face during a domestic altercation was ordered held in jail Monday. Kevin Robinson was armed and tried to flee when he was arrested three weeks after fleeing his mother’s home, according to the charges.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
verywellhealth.com

How to Recognize the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Narcissistic abuse is a type of emotional abuse carried out by a person who is a narcissist. People with narcissistic personality disorder have a need for admiration and a lack of empathy. People also use the term “narcissist” casually to mean someone who is obsessed with themselves, often at the expense of their relationships with others.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Female black and Asian prisoners detail racism endured in landmark report

Black and Asian women in prison are experiencing racial discrimination at the hands of staff members, a damning new report has found.Hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic inmates as well as prisoners born overseas were surveyed as part of the study along with equality staff working in prisons, and Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) chairs and members.In the study, run by the Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA) and the IMB, one-third of women said their treatment by prison staff was poor or very poor, with over 40 per cent of women saying they had experienced discrimination - which they said included...
SOCIETY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy