TOURISM TAX REBATE

TRINIDAD, Calif. (KIEM) If you stayed in Trinidad within the past three years there could be a refund in store for you on some overpaid tourism taxes. The city of Trinidad is cutting its tourism hotel bed tax rate from 10-percent to 8-percent. The move comes after city officials were made aware that the additional two percent was never approved by voters, as required by state law. Tourists who stayed in Trinidad in recent years can now contact the city to see about a refund of those over-paid taxes.

